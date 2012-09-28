FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish finmin sees bank debt deal by November
September 28, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Irish finmin sees bank debt deal by November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister said he is hoping for a definite indication on a possible bank debt deal by October or November, adding he had not scaled back hopes for broad bank debt deal.

Germany, the Netherlands and Finland issued a joint statement on Tuesday that appeared to unravel much of what was agreed at a European Union summit in June, when leaders paved the way for the direct recapitalization of problem banks.

“October, November I would be hoping for,” said the finance Minister Michael Noonan on Friday.

“It would certainly suit my forward planning if we had a fairly definite indication of what the result might be before the (December) budget,” Noonan said when asked if he had a timeline.

Talks on improving the bank rescue were due to be completed by October.

