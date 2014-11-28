FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland to repay 9 billion euros to IMF by year-end
November 28, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland to repay 9 billion euros to IMF by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ireland will repay 9 billion euros ($11.2 billion) of its International Monetary Fund loans by year-end, and aims to repay a further 9 billion in the first half of 2015, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

Ireland won agreement from the European Union to pay the IMF before it repays aid from the EU bailout funds, and is replacing the more expensive loans with cheaper market funding to reduce the cost of carrying its national debt.

The government is also confident that the 99-percent state-owned Allied Irish Banks will repay in full its 21 billion euro state rescue package over a period of time, and has no intention of selling a 14 percent holding in Bank of Ireland, Noonan added in an interview with the Newstalk radio station. ($1 = 0.8037 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

