May 23, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland appears to have voted for same-sex marriage - equality minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Irish voters appear to have voted heavily in favour of allowing same-sex marriage in a referendum, the country’s equality minister said on Saturday shortly after counting began.

“I think it’s won. I’ve seen bellwether boxes open, middle-of-the road areas who wouldn’t necessarily be liberal and they are resoundingly voting yes,” Equality Minister Aodhan O‘Riordain told Reuters at the main count centre in Dublin.

Final results are not expected until Saturday afternoon in the poll, which could make Ireland the first country to adopt same-sex marriage via a popular vote. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)

