Ireland to study new Greek deal for benefits-finmin
November 29, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Ireland to study new Greek deal for benefits-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ireland will scour the euro zone’s latest deal on aid for Greece for anything that would help Dublin’s efforts to pull free of its own EU/IMF bailout next year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

“We’re putting together a strategy for exiting from the programme and the Troika has promised to give us a policy paper on the ways and means of exiting the programme and we’re putting a similar one up ourselves,” Noonan told reporters.

“In that context, we’ll evaluate everything that Greece got and it there is something that can be of benefit to Ireland to exit the programme, we’ll push that as a policy point.”

