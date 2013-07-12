Irish property firm raises 310 mln euros in listing

DUBLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Irish property company Green REIT raised about 310 million euros ($405 million) in a new listing, substantially more than its target, from placing shares with institutions and management, it said on Friday.

Green REIT had aimed to raise 200 million euros in an initial public offering to become Ireland’s first real estate investment trust (REIT), in a bet that the country is finally recovering from its real estate crash.

The 2008 financial crisis caused a property crash in Ireland that drove some commercial real estate values down by more than half after years of easy bank loans, but there are now some signs of improvement with residential prices starting to rise again in Dublin.

Irish finance minister Michael Noonan announced last year that he would make legislative changes to allow REITs in Ireland. REITS allows investors to own property through a company rather than being direct landlords.

Trading in Green REIT is due to start on the Irish and London stock exchanges on July 18, with J&E Davy and J.P. Morgan Securities acting as joint bookrunners to the Issue.