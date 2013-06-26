Irish property firm seeks listing in bet on recovery

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Irish property firm Green REIT plans to raise 200 million euros ($261 million) in an initial public offering to become Ireland’s first real estate investment trust (REIT), in a bet that the country is finally recovering from its real estate crash.

Green REIT said on Wednesday it plans to build a portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland, principally Dublin, and will target assets worth between 10-50 million euros that would provide it with total shareholder return of 10-15 percent.

Irish finance minister Michael Noonan announced last year that he would make legislative changes to allow REITs in Ireland. REITS allows investors to own property through a company rather than being direct landlords.

The 2008 financial crisis caused a property crash in Ireland that drove some commercial real estate values down by more than half after years of prolifigate bank lending.

There are signs of improvement after rents for the best Dublin offices rose for the first time in March since the crisis, CBE data showed.

Green REIT said it hoped to capitalise on the recovery of the market by establishing the company at a time when the real estate market is still in the doldrums, allowing shareholders to take advantage of the re-pricing of assets.

“Market values appear to have turned,” it said. “The management team believes there is opportunity to build up a high quality portfolio of prime or good secondary commercial assets with strong income and added value characteristics.”

Green REIT expects its shares to begin trading on July 18 at 0700 GMT, it said.