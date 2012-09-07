Irish cbank chief says bank losses should be shared

DUBLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank governor said that senior bank bondholders should not be exempt from sharing the pain of bank failures in future and criticized the burden placed on Irish taxpayers by its bank bailouts.

Ireland’s government has faced scathing criticism for repaying further senior debt of failed lenders, including the defunct Anglo Irish Bank. It says it did so under pressure from the European Central Bank.

“Prompt, transparent over-capitalisation in a systemic crisis should remain the preferred option for dealing with failing banks that it is deemed necessary to save,” said Honohan, who is also a board member at the European Central Bank.

“Losses should be shared by both junior and senior creditors where necessary in cases where the banks are put into resolution.”