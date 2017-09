DUBLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Irish house price growth hit a six-year high of 6.1 percent year-on-year in October, buoyed by an increase of 15 percent in properties in the capital, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.

Residential prices, which have halved since 2008, grew by 1.8 percent on the month in October across the country and by 2.3 percent in Dublin.