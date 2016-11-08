Irish rents rising at fastest pace in over a decade - survey

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Residential rents in Ireland rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, property website Daft.ie said on Tuesday, marking the fastest rate of annual inflation since its series began in 2002 amid a chronic shortage of housing.

While Ireland was left with a surplus of houses after a 2008 property crash, supply has since failed to come anywhere close to matching demand in the fast-recovering economy, sending rents back above their "Celtic Tiger" peak in the previous quarter.

Double-digit rent increases, which Daft said are no longer limited to major cities, compare to annual wage growth of 1.5 percent and are making it more difficult for renters to save to buy homes, increasing homelessness and hurting competitiveness.

"These figures are worrying. They make grim reading for most, including those renting and those in charge of Ireland's housing system," said Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report.

"This is having a disastrous effect on social cohesion as well as on Irish competitiveness."

Daft, which advertises nine out of every 10 properties for sale in Ireland, said the figures also marked the joint highest quarterly increase in rents and a new all-time high for the average monthly rent nationwide.

In some areas of Dublin, it said rents were now 10 percent above their 2007 peak.

The government wants to relieve the pressure by aiming to at least double housing output by 2019 through a speeding up of the planning process, the provision of assistance to first-time buyers and an increase in funding social housing. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)