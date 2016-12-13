FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Anglo Irish liquidators to make first payment to unsecured creditors
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2016 / 4:00 PM / 8 months ago

Anglo Irish liquidators to make first payment to unsecured creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The liquidators of the lender at the heart of Ireland's 2010 financial crisis will pay an interim dividend of 25 percent to unsecured creditors, including the government, by the end of the year, they said on Tuesday.

The Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), the wind-down vehicle of failed Anglo Irish Bank, still expects the final payment to creditors to be between 75 and 100 percent of all eligible claims, the liquidators said in a statement.

In March last year, the liquidators said the wind-down had left 1.85 billion euros ($1.97 billion) for unsecured creditors. The state, the bank's largest creditor, submitted a claim for around 1.1 billion euros, the government has said.

$1 = 0.9401 euros Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.