UPDATE 1-IBRC shrinks assets and loans significantly in work out

* IBRC shrinks assets to 25.6 bln euros at end-Dec

* Future disposals at acceptable prices challenging-CEO

* Total cost of work out depends on govt bank note talks

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC), a vehicle winding down two of Ireland’s failed lenders, last year cut the value of assets it has to shift over the next nine years by 40 percent and shrunk its loan book by 29 percent, it said on Thursday.

Formed last year, IBRC merged nationalised Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society, the lenders most closely associated with the casino-style practices that obliterated the local banking sector and forced Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout.

Charged with winding down by 2020, IBRC said that excluding the 29.9 billion euros of promissory notes, or government IOUs, propping it up, it shed assets worth 17.4 billion euros last year to leave 25.6 billion remaining.

That was primarily driven by the transfer of 12.2 billion of senior bonds to Allied Irish Bank and the sale of most of its U.S. loan book, which also contributed to outstanding loans, excluding those previously belonging to Irish Nationwide, falling to 29.1 billion euros.

Compared with the record set for an Irish corporate last year when Anglo alone generated a loss of 17.65 billion euros, IBRC recorded a loss before tax of 873 million after total provisions for impairments totaled 1.6 billion.

The bank is now engaged in further detailed analysis of its remaining loan books in the UK and Ireland to decide on the timing and possible composition of future deleveraging, Chief Executive Mike Aynsley said.

“While there have been indications of stabilisation in some sectors, the disposal of the remaining Irish and UK portfolios at acceptable prices remains challenging,” Aynsley said in the bank’s annual report.

The bank said last year it could return some of the 29 billion euros in capital it has received from taxpayers.

However Chairman Alan Dukes said on Thursday IBRC’s final cost will depended on the performance of the Irish and UK property markets as well as talks between the Irish government and the EU on refinancing the promissory notes.

The government has been pursuing a months-long campaign to improve its bank bailout, concentrating principally on replacing the promissory notes with another instrument that would lengthen their maturity and cut their interest rates.

Dublin expects to strike a deal to avoid this year’s annual 3.1 billion euro promissory note cash payment before it falls due on March 31 and Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday he was confident of doing so, adding he would refer to the issue at his party’s national conference on Saturday.

The promissory notes are largely used to repay emergency funding from the country’s central bank and IBRC said it had 42.2 billion euros of funding from central banks and monetary authorities at the end of December, representing 87 percent of its total funding.