FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Anglo Irish liquidators to pay up to 100 pct to unsecured creditors
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Anglo Irish liquidators to pay up to 100 pct to unsecured creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - The liquidators of the lender at the heart of Ireland's 2010 financial crisis said on Friday they may be able to eventually pay in full unsecured creditors, including the Irish state.

Anglo Irish Bank's wind-down vehicle, the Irish Banking Resolution Corporation (IBRC), said in a statement that it hopes to be able to pay 25 percent of claims by unsecured creditors by the end of the year with an eventual payout of 75-100 percent.

The final payout will be dependent on remaining assets securing their estimated value and on the outcome of several outstanding legal actions, it said. Subordinated unsecured creditors will not be compensated.

IBRC was put into liquidation in 2013 in a deal that released Dublin from a commitment to quickly pay off a 29 billion-euro debt incurred by Anglo Irish. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.