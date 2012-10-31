FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's IBRC hopes to more than halve loan book by end-2014
October 31, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Ireland's IBRC hopes to more than halve loan book by end-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC), a vehicle winding down two of Ireland’s failed lenders including nationalised Anglo Irish Bank, hopes to more than halve its loan book by the end of 2014.

“We would like to get our net loan book from currently roughly 15 billion euros ($19.47 billion) to probably 6 or 7 billion by the end of 2014,” chief executive Mike Aynsley told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Asked about his hopes to wind the entire operation down ahead of a 2020 target, he said: “Certainly by the end of 2014, we’d hope to have exited fully the UK market.”

