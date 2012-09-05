FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland on track, taking "strong ownership" of bailout plan-IMF
September 5, 2012

Ireland on track, taking "strong ownership" of bailout plan-IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ireland shrugged off a tough economic headwind to successfully meet all mid-year performance targets under its $30 billion IMF bailout program, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, clearing the way for the next disbursement of funds.

“Irish authorities maintain strong ownership and implementation of their adjustment program,” IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement, although he also cautioned that the country’s recovery remained fragile.

The green light, delivered under the seventh review of Dublin’s loan program with the IMF, means the country will received another $1.15 billion (920 million euros), taking the total it has received from the IMF to $24 billion.

