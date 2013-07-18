FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Progress in talks on funding Irish tracker mortgages - EU official
July 18, 2013 / 1:53 PM / 4 years ago

Progress in talks on funding Irish tracker mortgages - EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Ireland has made good progress in talks with its EU-IMF lenders on proposals to help fund loss-making mortgages on the balance sheets of its main banks, an EU official said on Thursday.

The government has been looking at ways shift so-called “tracker” mortgages, which follow the ECB rate and are expensive to fund, from its main banks to speed their return to profitability.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they key deadline was to conclude the talks ahead of European bank stress tests due next year.

The government has said it will carry out an assessment of the balance sheets of Ireland’s main banks ahead of the stress tests and the official said this should be done with “transparency.”

