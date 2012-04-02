Ireland tries to untangle IOUs it owes itself

* Ireland will need to persuade reluctant creditors of deal

* Dublin says EU sympathetic to its need for breathing space

* ECB favours EFSF route, but sea change in Frankfurt needed

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - Ireland has won some breathing space with a canny move to avoid a hefty repayment on IOUs issued to prop up two banks and will now try to charm its richer European peers into a broader deal on easing its funding burden.

The euro zone country struck a deal on Thursday to avoid immediate payment of 3.1 billion euros due on the IOUs, settling the bill by issuing a 13-year bond instead of paying cash.

Dublin now wants a broader deal on refinancing the remaining 27 billion euros of the IOUs - or promissory notes. Such an agreement would ease its funding pain and boost its chances of returning to bond markets next year.

The funding nightmare is a legacy of Ireland’s banking crisis, which tipped the economy into a downturn that forced it onto an EU/IMF rescue programme. To help it get off that aid, Dublin wants to peddle its debt repayments in a lower gear.

The previous Irish government issued the promissory notes to Anglo Irish Bank and home lender Irish Nationwide, now merged and known as the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), to help them access emergency funds from the Irish central bank - part of the ECB’s Eurosystem - to repay private bondholders.

The problem is the notes carry high-interest payments and a strict repayment schedule - features that risk exacerbating Dublin’s fiscal woes rather than allowing it to move off the EU/IMF bailout programme and out of a downward spiral of austerity and economic decline.

IBRC is kept afloat with emergency loans - known as Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) - from the Irish central bank. This arrangement requires the approval of the European Central Bank, whose instance the Ireland did not force losses on its bank bond holders, effectively pushed Dublin into issuing the notes in the first place

The ECB would favour replacing the promissory notes for loans backed by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), a central bank source has told Reuters.

However, Ireland would first need to convince reluctant creditor countries such as Germany, Austria and Finland to part with more bailout cash, stressing that by doing so, they may in fact help Dublin exit its existing bailout.

“In essence, the discussion is elevated to a political level and it is important we secure political agreement,” Ireland’s European Affairs Minister Lucinda Creighton told Reuters.

“I think there is an increasing understanding, people know we’re committed to our programme but that we need some breathing space. If we can engineer a solution that gives us a chance to grow our economy while meeting our obligations, then that makes eminent sense both for Ireland and the rest of the euro zone.”

POLITICAL POTHOLES

Ireland, awaiting advice from its Troika of lenders - the EU, ECB and International Monetary Fund - on how to proceed, knows getting all 27 European Union on board will not be easy. It took months of arm-twisting last year to get Europe to cut the cost of Dublin’s bailout funding.

The government may also have a new French president to sound out, if Nicolas Sarkozy is defeated, having had an at times strained relationship with him, as well as a new Eurogroup president if Jean-Claude Juncker, one of the few leaders to publicly back Ireland’s calls to ease its debt burden, steps down as many expect.

His likely successor, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, may not be quite so warm but will also be acutely aware that unlike Greece or Portugal, Ireland’s slowly growing economy and adherence to austerity presents one of the few shots of Berlin’s prescription for the debt crisis actually working.

An agreement by euro zone finance ministers to raise their financial firewall on Friday should help Ireland’s cause and knowing the bigger the firewall, the better its chances, it was no surprise Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan had wanted his colleagues to pool even more resources together.

Noonan raised the possibility of Ireland tapping the EFSF bailout fund again to reengineer the debt payments at a meeting of European finance officials in Copenhagen on Friday.

“The bigger the firewall the more potential there is for the European authorities to do additional things,” Noonan told reporters in Copenhagen.

ECB HURDLE

While the ECB would be more comfortable with an EFSF solution than Ireland trying to settle the entire note payment with a long-term bond, Dublin would still need the ECB to commit to medium-term funding, something it has been averse to.

The ECB believes that this funding assistance - via the ELA - should only be provided on a temporary basis. Doing so on a longer-term basis could be seen by the ECB as monetary financing - or using central bank money to fund governments, which is forbidden by European Union law.

When asked whether the ECB could be flexible about rescheduling the promissory note payments, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann - a hardline ECB policymaker - said on Saturday “the impression cannot arise that the ban on monetary financing can be circumvented here.”

“If this is a normal, reasonable market process, then I have no problem with it. Otherwise, it looks difficult to me.”

The ECB also took a firm line in a statement issued after Thursday’s deal, saying it expected that all future promissory notes would be serviced according to the to ugh timetable t o which the government is committed.

Last week’s stop-gap solution will likely not be repeated, analysts say. If Ireland is to stand a chance of changing the ECB’s mindset and securing a commitment to medium-term funding, it will likely need to come with pockets stuffed full of European rescue funds.

“I think we would have to be looking at a EFSF/ESM (European Stability Mechanism), longer term solution to simplify this down. The complexity of the deal, bringing Bank of Ireland and NAMA into it, was not expected by anyone,” said Ryan McGrath, a bond dealer at Dolmen Securities.