Irish PM urges strong firewalls to limit contagion
February 24, 2012 / 9:37 AM / in 6 years

Irish PM urges strong firewalls to limit contagion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Europe needs effective firewalls to prevent the risk of financial problems in individual countries spilling over into the rest of the region while it pursues strategies to boost growth, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Friday.

Speaking after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome, Kenny said it was “very necessary that there be strong and high firewalls developed in Europe to deal with fears of contagion”.

He said the issue would be pushed at next week’s meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

