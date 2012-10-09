Food group Kerry announces 900 new Irish jobs

DUBLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Irish food company Kerry Group is to hire 900 new workers in a food technology centre in Ireland, one of the biggest jobs announcements by a single company in the country since its economic crisis began four years ago.

The new 100 million euro ($130 million) centre will employ 800 people when it begins operations in 2015 before expanding to 900, Kerry chief executive Stan McCarthy told a briefing in Dublin on Tuesday.

The export-focused food sector is one of the brightest spots in Ireland’s struggling economy.

The country’s unemployment rate at just under 15 percent is the third highest in the European Union.