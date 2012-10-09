FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Food group Kerry announces 900 new Irish jobs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Food group Kerry announces 900 new Irish jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Irish food company Kerry Group is to hire 900 new workers in a food technology centre in Ireland, one of the biggest jobs announcements by a single company in the country since its economic crisis began four years ago.

The new 100 million euro ($130 million) centre will employ 800 people when it begins operations in 2015 before expanding to 900, Kerry chief executive Stan McCarthy told a briefing in Dublin on Tuesday.

The export-focused food sector is one of the brightest spots in Ireland’s struggling economy.

The country’s unemployment rate at just under 15 percent is the third highest in the European Union.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.