Lending to Irish households falls 3.9 pct y/y in March
April 30, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Lending to Irish households falls 3.9 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - The annual rate of decline in loans to Irish households softened to 3.9 percent in March from 4.0 percent in February, with a drop in lending for house purchases and consumption again accounting for much of the overall reduction in lending.

Loans to households declined by 167 million euros in the month, following a net monthly fall of 355 million euros in February, Ireland’s central bank said.

The figures also showed that domestically-owned banks accounted for 75 billion euros of the 87.7 billion Irish-based lenders had borrowed from the European Central Bank at the end of March, up from 71.3 billion a month earlier after local banks participated in the ECB’s Long-Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO).

Ireland’s largest lender Bank of Ireland said last week that it took 4.8 billion euros of cheap three-year loans offered through the second round of LTRO funding at the end of February.

