Camelot owner selected to help run Irish lottery

DUBLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ireland has selected a joint venture including the owner of British lottery operator Camelot as preferred bidder to run the country’s national lottery for the next 20 years, after it offered to pay 405 million euros ($551.8 million) for the concession, the government said in a statement.

The winning bid is a venture between Camelot’s owner, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, and Ireland’s state-owned postal service, An Post. Discussions on finalising the terms are due to begin shortly, the statement said.

An Post currently runs the lottery alone. ($1 = 0.7340 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)