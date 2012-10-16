Ireland gets plenty of interest in lottery licence

DUBLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ireland’s plan to sell a 20-year licence to run the country’s lottery to help pay for a new national children’s hospital has attracted many potential bidders.

“There is considerable interest in the licence both domestically and internationally,” public expenditure minister Brendan Howlin said on Tuesday.

While the government has not suggested a possible price for the licence, Irish media have reported it could be up to 400 million euros ($517 million).

British lottery operator Camelot said it has expressed an interest in bidding for the licence.

Irish media have also named GTech Corp, owned by Italian gaming group Lottomatica and Australian firm Tatts Group as possible bidders. Neither company responded to requests for comment.

The licence sale is not part of Ireland’s 3 billion euro privatisation plan - the government has agreed with its EU-IMF lenders to use half of any privatisation funds towards paying down national debt.

“My officials have met interested parties and further engagements, in advance of the formal competitive process, will continue,” Howlin said.

Davy Corporate Finance will advise the government on the tender. The lottery is currently operated on behalf of the government by a subsidiary of the country’s semi-state postal service, An Post, for a fee.