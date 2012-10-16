UPDATE 2-Irish central bank berates lenders on arrears strategy

* C.bank official says lack of leadership at Irish banks

* 49,000 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears, restructured

* KBC says “frustratingly slow” progress due to scale of problem

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A top Irish central bank official berated the country’s banks on Tuesday over failing to solve their bad mortgages problem, revealing for the first time that almost one-third of buy-to-let mortgage accounts were in arrears or had been restructured.

Ireland’s almost fully state-owned and heavily recapitalised banking sector has booked big losses on bloated commercial property books, but relatively few on residential loans that are under pressure from high unemployment and falling house prices.

Fiona Muldoon, director of credit institutions at the central bank, told bankers that a culture of leadership was missing in their industry, just as it had been in the creation of the credit bubble that led to the country’s financial crisis.

She said fresh stress tests next year would be driven by the key assumptions of house prices, unemployment and arrears cure rates and that the country’s lenders had to deal with the latter urgently.

“I see too much lip service to ‘progress’ and ‘meaningful resolution’ and not enough to ‘reality’. I see too much ‘give the Central Bank exactly, literally, what they asked for’ and not enough true dialogue and meaningful engagement to find a solution,” Muldoon said in a speech.

“I see way too many ‘Extend and Pretends’ masking as solutions ... Yes a lot has been done but the hard stuff is only getting started and it is taking too long, and too much of it is driven by the regulator.”

In an accompanying presentation, Muldoon produced the first preliminary, collated data for the buy-to-let sector, showing 49,000 accounts worth a total of 13.6 billion euros were in arrears or had been restructured at the end of June.

Of that number, nearly half of mortgage holders were in arrears where no formal agreement had been reached with their lenders while 11,000 apiece were either in arrears and restructured or were servicing performing restructured loans.

The bank will start producing official figures for the sector from the third quarter.

RESIDENTIAL SLOWDOWN

The central bank said in August that 123,472 residential mortgages were either in arrears for more than 90 days or had been restructured at the end of June, representing some 16.2 percent of that market.

That represented a slowdown in the pace of growth, a trend that Muldoon, citing anecdotal evidence, told reporters appeared to have continued in the third quarter.

In the presentation, Muldoon showed that banks had no arrangement in place for almost two-thirds of residential mortgages in arrears, with forbearance measures, mostly interest-only payments, in place for the rest.

John Reynolds, chief executive of Belgian financial group KBC’s Irish operation and president of the Irish banking federation, disagreed with Muldoon’s appraisal.

“The banks are, as they should be, devoting huge resources to customers in difficulty and while results of this engagement are frustratingly slow to be evident in statistics due to the scale of the problem, the measures being taken will prove to be effective over time,” he said.

“All of the banks, my own included, have been dealing very ably bit by bit with the tasks we have to address ... That will become evident over the next couple of years.”