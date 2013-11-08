Permanent TSB to defy dire Irish mortgage market with new RMBS

* First Irish RMBS since crisis underlines booming market

* Step towards public market stability for Permanent TSB

* Super-clean mortgage pool sidesteps market conditions

Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - The first mortgaged backed transaction for an Irish bank since the crisis will be marketed to investors next week, potentially opening a new funding avenue for the country’s banks as they try to shrug off the huge challenges that the Irish mortgage market still faces.

Permanent TSB is marketing a new RMBS, Fastnet Securities 9, via Morgan Stanley, which could price as early as the week of November 18th if investors warm to the trade.

If the deal prints at competitive levels, Irish banks - which so far have been restricted to the covered bond and senior markets for funding - will be able to tap into a whole new investor base.

It might not be an easy sell, however. As this is backed by mortgages, it will have to contend with the dire state of the Irish housing market. At the end of last year, EUR26bn of mortgages were in arrears of more than 90 days (18.2% of the total, according to the Central Bank of Ireland). Across all lending, EUR99.3bn (21.7% of the total) is non-performing, according to the IMF.

To address this, Permanent TSB is backing the new deal with top quality mortgages, originated with 61.5% LTV even in the frothy markets of April 2007 (the average age of the mortgages).

It has also said that none of the loans have been in arrears of more than 30 days, payment holidays, restructuring or moratoriums for the previous two years.

To deal with investor worries about future arrears, or the bank “extending and pretending” to avoid recognising losses, it has a mechanism which counts long-term arrears as partial defaults, potentially allowing bondholders to access a reserve fund.

Only the A1 tranche, expected to be about EUR500m, is offered, with credit support of 36.35% and a 3.54-year WAL. This bond will pay down first, followed by classes A2 to A4 and finally class Z.

A European RMBS trader said legacy Irish senior RMBS had been seen in a 270bp context in the secondary market, while a syndicate manager expected a new issue (before the structure had been revealed) in low 200s or high 100s discount margin context. UK RMBS is between 50bp and 80bp, while Dutch is roughly 70bp-110bp.

PUBLIC MARKET PROGRESS

The turn to the public markets is a big reversal in strategy for Permanent TSB. Other Irish banks have accessed the capital markets since the crisis, but Permanent TSB has relied on bilateral repo.

During 2011 it did GBP900m and GBP1.4bn deals with “an international investment bank”, with a move into euros in 2012 and 2013, when it raised two deals of EUR400m and EUR600m against Irish mortgages.

Permanent TSB also did a private securitisation of its auto loans, raising EUR145m at the end of 2011. A year later, it sold the majority of its Irish car loan book, originated under the Blue Cube and Permanent TSB Finance brands, to Deutsche Bank for 81.7% of the EUR351m nominal value. Deutsche in turn financed this with Consumer Auto Receivables Finance, which was rated by DBRS in April.

It even retired some existing mortgage funding earlier than necessary, running a tender offer via Deutsche in October 2012 for Fastnet Securities 2, an RMBS issued in 2006.

It bought back EUR554.691m of senior notes (likely to be the only placed tranche in the new deal) as well as EUR34.69m of class B, EUR23.02m of class C, and EUR32.23m of class D, paying 80% for senior, 56% for class B, 50% for class C and 42% for class D.

It also sold some A1 notes in previously retained RMBS Fastnet 4 via a secondary placing managed by Morgan Stanley, according to one investor.