FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Irish bad bank NAMA expects Brexit to boost Dublin office demand
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 3 months ago

Irish bad bank NAMA expects Brexit to boost Dublin office demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Ireland's state-run "bad bank", a major owner of development land in Dublin, expects firms leaving the United Kingdom in the wake of Brexit to have a significant impact on demand for office space in the city, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Dublin is competing with Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Paris as financial services firms seek to retain access to the European Union's single market. Ireland's central bank said this week it expected to receive a "meaningful share" of such moves.

"We do see that there is a significant interest. I certainly think it will be a significant impact in terms of taking up office space in Dublin," National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) CEO Brendan McDonagh told a news conference. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Padraic Halpin and Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.