FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's NAMA to pay 84 million euro discretionary coupon
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's NAMA to pay 84 million euro discretionary coupon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Irish state-run “bad bank” NAMA is to pay a discretionary coupon of 84 million euros ($95.47 million) on its 1.6 billion euros of subordinated debt, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

NAMA is one of the world’s largest property groups and purged Irish banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros following a property crash that pushed the country into a bailout four years ago.

Roughly half of the bonds are held by Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland, according to investment bank Investec.

“This reflects the improved outlook for repaying NAMA’s senior debt and subordinated debt,” the spokesman said. It is the second discretionary coupon on the bond after a similar payment last year. ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.