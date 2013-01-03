FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's NAMA generated 10.5 bln euros in cash by end-2012
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 3, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

Ireland's NAMA generated 10.5 bln euros in cash by end-2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) generated 10.5 billion euros ($13.9 billion) from asset disposals and other income by the end of 2012, up from 9.5 billion two months earlier, the so-called “bad bank” said on Thursday.

NAMA, created in 2009 to purge Irish banks of some 74 billion euros of risky property-related loans, said two-thirds of the cash related to asset sales, with the rest coming mainly from rental receipts from properties controlled by debtors.

The agency, which has so far made most of its asset sales outside Ireland, said in its end-of-year review it had sold 3,900 individual properties.

NAMA, charged over its planned 10-year lifespan with recovering the 32 billion euros it paid at a discount for the troubled loans, said it remained firmly on target to achieve its 2020 debt reduction milestone.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.