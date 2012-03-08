FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's NAMA approves sales of 7 bln euros assets
March 8, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

Ireland's NAMA approves sales of 7 bln euros assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run National Asset Management Agency has approved the sale of 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) assets and has assessed business plans relating to 97 percent of its loans, chairman Frank Daly said on Thursday.

Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world’s largest property groups. Earlier this month, it said it had approved sales of assets totalling 6.6 billion euros by the end of 2011.

The agency last year outlined plans to offer mortgages on some residential properties with protection against price falls in a bid to stoke a residential property market frozen by falling prices.

Daly, who was speaking to a parliamentary committee, said European Commission approval on its mortgage plan soon was expected imminently. ($1 = 0.7622 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)

