Ireland's NAMA to use 2 bln eur to complete projects

DUBLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) plans to spend 2 billion euros ($2.55 billion) to complete work on properties it has bought from the country’s banks, saying it will create an estimated 25,000 jobs in the construction sector.

NAMA, the state-run “bad bank” set up to purge Irish lenders of 74 billion euros’ worth of risky land and development loans, is permitted by government to use up to 5 billion euros of its cash flow to finish and develop assets it has acquired.

The agency, one of the world’s biggest property owners, had already committed more than 500 million euros in new working capital and its chairman said the move to boost the total to 2 billion could also lead to a further 10,000 jobs being added in the wider economy.

“Subject to suitable opportunities arising, we plan to invest at least 2 billion in development capital in order to preserve, enhance and complete commercial and residential projects over the period to 2016,” Frank Daly said in a speech on Wednesday.

“This includes the completion of properties which are currently under development but, more importantly, it means the development of land in anticipation of future supply shortages and demand.”

Ireland’s unemployment rate, one of the highest in the European Union, has been stuck above 14 percent for almost two years with the construction sector hit hardest after the spectacular bursting of a property bubble.

Daly added that he saw more and more indications that the economy, and with it some important segments of the Irish property market, has turned the corner.