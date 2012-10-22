FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-UK investors take stake in Irish bad-bank investment vehicle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - UK investors have agreed to buy part of a holding company used to keep Ireland’s so-called bad bank, the National Asset Management Agency, from appearing on the country’s balance sheet the agency said on Monday.

Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros ($96 billion) of problem land and development loans, NAMA conducts much of its business via a special purpose vehicle, allowing the government to take its debt off the government’s balance sheet for EU accounting purposes.

A company owned by the partners of UK-based investment firm Walbrook Capital have agreed to buy a 17 percent stake in the vehicle, the National Asset Management Agency Investment Ltd (NAMAIL).

The NAMAIL shareholding had previously been held by state-owned insurer Irish Life, but the government’s recent purchase of Irish Life risked then making NAMAIL majority state-controlled.

Two other private entities, New Ireland Assurance Co. plc and Percy Nominees Ltd, also each own 17 percent of the vehicle. NAMA itself owns the other 49 percent.

Investors in NAMAIL are not liable for losses the agency may make over its lifetime.

A spokesman for NAMA declined to comment on what returns the shareholders might expect to make on their investments.

