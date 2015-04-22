FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish 'bad bank' NAMA says may return 1 billion euros to taxpayers
April 22, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Irish 'bad bank' NAMA says may return 1 billion euros to taxpayers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank” is hopeful that it may make a profit of up to 1 billion euros, double the amount estimated six months ago, by the time it winds down at the end of the decade, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of the world’s largest property groups, paid a total of 32 billion euros ($35 billion) to purge local banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros following a crash that forced the country to seek an international bailout.

NAMA chief executive Brendan McDonagh said in October that if market conditions continued as they were with NAMA stepping up the pace of its asset sales, the agency expected to generate a surplus of somewhat less than 500 million euros after recouping the costs of the purge.

But Chairman Frank Daly said on Wednesday that the surplus to be returned to taxpayers could ultimately be double that.

“Should conditions in the economy, in the property market continue to remain favourable, we are hopeful based on our current predictions that NAMA may realise a surplus of up to 1 billion (euros) for the taxpayer by the time we complete our work,” Daly told a parliamentary committee. ($1 = 0.9285 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

