Ireland's NAMA reduces state liability, confident on profit
May 27, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland's NAMA reduces state liability, confident on profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has cut its liability to the Irish state to 10.8 billion euros and remains on track to make a profit of 1 billion euros, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The state-run “bad bank” last month said that it was hopeful that it may make a profit of up to 1 billion euros, double the amount estimated six months earlier, by the time it winds down at the end of the decade.

NAMA, one of the world’s largest property groups, paid a total of 32 billion euros to purge local banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros following a crash that forced the country to seek an international bailout.

“It’s obvious that NAMA is well ahead of target on all fronts. Their mandate was to recover as much as possible for the taxpayer, now it’s clear that when NAMA comes to an end, it will be showing a surplus,” Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan told a news conference.

Seen as a major liability for Dublin’s finances until the property market began to recover last year, NAMA said it had generated 21 billion euros from asset sales at the end of May and made a further 5.6 billion from other income, such as rents.

The agency is “reasonably confident” it would not need to take any further impairments on its residual assets and there was the potential to write back provisions, further boosting future profitability, Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh said.

McDonagh added that as the agency begin its wind down, 70 of its 370 employees would be made redundant this year, with another 160 to follow in 2016.

“Everybody knew when they joined NAMA that it wasn’t a job for life,” McDonagh said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

