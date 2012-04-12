Ireland bids to keep 30 bln eur NAMA debt off books

DUBLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Ireland is in talks with EU officials to keep 30 billion euros of debt owed by property management agency NAMA from appearing on the country’s balance sheet after a shift in the agency’s ownership structure, the finance department said on Thursday.

Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky land and development loans, NAMA conducts much of its business via a special purpose vehicle, allowing the government to treat its debt outside the government’s balance sheet for EU accounting purposes.

Even providing the NAMA debt stays off the government’s accounts, Dublin expects its debt burden - driven sharply higher by its banking sector bailout - to peak at 119 percent of GDP next year, taking it into the same sort of territory occupied by Italy and Greece before Europe’s debt crisis began.

The holding company National Asset Management Agency Investment Ltd is 51 percent owned, in equal proportion, by three private companies, including Irish Life Assurance plc.

But the government’s move last month to buy Irish Life for 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) could push the ownership of the vehicle into majority state control.

There has been “ongoing engagement” with Eurostat in recent months related to the proposed sale of Irish Life, a spokesman for the department of finance said.

“The department is satisfied that this matter will not result in NAMA being brought on to the government balance sheet,” the spokesman said.