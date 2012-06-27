FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's NAMA redeems more debt, claims court win
#Credit RSS
June 27, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland's NAMA redeems more debt, claims court win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said on Wednesday it has redeemed a further 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of senior bonds, bringing it almost halfway to meeting a repayment target set under the country’s EU/IMF bailout.

The fourth and largest redemption by Ireland’s ‘bad bank’ means it has reduced its indebtedness by over 3.5 billion euro. Its chairman Frank Daly said additional repayments were likely before the end of the year and that it is well placed to meet the 7.5 billion euros repayment target by the end of 2013.

Created in a hurry in 2009 to purge Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros of risky property-related loans, NAMA is one of the world’s biggest property groups and is charged with getting the best return for the state having spent 32 billion euros acquiring the discounted loans.

Separately, NAMA said a preliminary judgment given in its favour by the English Court of Appeal in relation to a claim brought against it by property developer Paddy McKillen meant a transaction which led to a “very substantial financial recovery” for it would be upheld.

McKillen had challenged the validity of NAMA’s transfer last year of debts, run up by a consortium he was part of, to billionaire private investors David and Frederick Barclays as part of an 800 million euro deal for loans attached to the five-star Claridges, Connaught and Berkeley Hotels in London.

While judgment is still awaited from the English High Court on the broader issues in McKillen’s case against the Barclays, NAMA said that in light of Court of Appeal’s judgement, the decision in that trial cannot now affect its operations.

