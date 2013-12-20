Ireland's NAMA says allegations of wrongdoing unfounded

DUBLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Allegations of wrongdoing at Ireland’s state-owned National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) property fund are unfounded and it will robustly address any formal complaints if they are brought, its chief executive said on Friday.

NAMA, the country’s so-called “bad bank”, is one of the world’s largest property groups and has purged Irish banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros following a property crash that pushed the country into a bailout three years ago.

Irish police have appointed a senior officer to liaise with NAMA over alleged impropriety by a former employee.

Allegations of misconduct at the agency emerged on Monday, when member of parliament Darragh O‘Brien told the upper house he had been given documents that showed information about NAMA properties was passed to investors to give them financial advantage.

NAMA said details had been leaked to the press and parliamentarians through the week, meaning it had taken some time for it to get a fuller picture and it had still not been formally notified of the accusations.

“In relation to the allegations of which it has become aware, NAMA is satisfied that they are unfounded,” the agency’s Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told a parliamentary committee.

“If they are submitted to us formally and in sufficient detail, I assure the committee that we will deal with them individually and robustly.”

McDonagh said the agency was aware of a claim by a former employee that he had made an unauthorised disclosure of personal information.

The agency said it had referred a second case to police in February related to a complaint over possible unauthorised disclosure of a single document by another ex-employee.

McDonagh said NAMA had provided more information to the police and the investigation was continuing. He said there was no connection between the two cases.

“NAMA is involved in a very difficult business with a lot at stake,” he said.

“In seeking to do its job professionally, it inevitably finds itself in dispute with various parties. Some of those will inevitably seek to intimidate or discredit NAMA for their own purposes.”