UPDATE 2-Ireland's bad bank eyes profit as sales take off

* NAMA seeks to cash in on recovering property market

* Chairman says confident of returning overall profit

* Another good sign for Ireland after leaving bailout

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank” will speed up the sale of its vast property holdings this year to cash in on a surge in demand, and it is becoming more confident of returning a profit, its chairman said on Friday.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of the world’s largest property groups, purged Irish banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros ($101 billion) following a crash that pushed the country into a bailout three years ago.

Once seen as a major liability, NAMA is now benefiting from a surge of optimism in the country. Ireland has completed its bailout, returned to debt markets and expects economic growth of 2 percent this year with property prices also on the rise.

By the end of 2013, NAMA had redeemed a quarter of its 30.2 billion euros of senior debt. With demand for Irish assets surging, it said that it hopes to redeem close to 50 percent by the end of the year in a major boost to the state.

“We’re saying today that we’re much more optimistic about a surplus,” Chairman Frank Daly told reporters, referring to growing confidence within the state agency that it can turn a profit on the 32 billion euros it paid for the loans in 2010.

“There is certainly no sign of it ending quickly at the moment, the sentiment is very strong, there are a variety of investors here, it’s not just one or two, all of the big funds are interested.”

Daly said NAMA had more than doubled its redemption target for senior debt to at least 6 billion euros for this year, from a previous 2.5 billion, and would pay back the first half of that within the next two weeks.

NAMA has already raised 1 billion euros in the first two months of the year, mostly through asset sales, and has another 4.5 billion euros of loan and property assets on the market. It plans to add further packaged portfolio each quarter with a minimum value of 250 million euros to sustain momentum.

WRAPPED UP BEFORE 2020

The agency’s bullish outlook follows the sale this week by liquidators of loans held by the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank. The loans, with a par value of 7.3 billion euros, were snapped up by international investors led by U.S. fund Lone Star.

In another sign of confidence returning to the commercial sector, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, Dalata, said on Friday it would try to raise up to 200 million euros in an initial public offering, in a bid to add 16-25 hotels to its portfolio.

Daly estimated more than 16 billion euros of assets or loans were either on the market or about to be put up for sale in Ireland, a country of just 4.6 million people. Nobody would have predicted four years ago that NAMA would be in such good shape, he said.

“I think from an international perspective, most people now perceive it as a success, not this contingent liability hanging over the state that people were worried it would be a couple of years ago,” said Owen Callan, a bond dealer at Danske Bank.

“There are still obviously a lot of disposals, particularly the domestic ones, which are probably not quite as prime as the UK stuff sold so far, but I don’t think too many people have a negative number beside NAMA on the Irish balance sheet now.”

Ireland’s slowly recovering banks would take a hit if NAMA failed to break even. They also got some good news on Friday - the agency said it would make a first coupon payment, of 84 million euros, on its subordinated debt. Analysts said would improve their capital positions before Europe’s stress tests.

Daly also confirmed that the government has asked the agency, which has until 2020 to offload all of its assets, if it could speed up sales as part of a review this year.

“As of today I think it is highly unlikely we will be around by 2020, ” Daly said in an interview with national broadcaster RTE. “I think we will have our job done.”