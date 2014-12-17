FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's Nama repays another 500 mln euros to banks
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland's Nama repays another 500 mln euros to banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency on Wednesday said it had redeemed another 500 million euros ($623.10 million) of senior debt from the banks who sold the agency 74 billion euros of bad loans in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

On the back of Ireland’s economic recovery, state-backed Nama is paying back the banks faster that originally envisaged and has now redeemed 16.6 bln eur of senior debt from the banks, 55 percent of the total issued.

Nama also announced that it had selected Singapore-headquartered property developer Oxley Holdings as the preferred bidder for a 2.35 hectare site in Dublin city centre next to the Central Bank of Ireland’s new head office.

The agency would not give any value of the deal, which is Oxley’s first in Ireland.

$1 = 0.8024 euros Reporting by Laura Noonan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.