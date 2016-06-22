FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ireland's 'bad bank' says redeemed 85 percent of senior debt
#Financials
June 22, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Ireland's 'bad bank' says redeemed 85 percent of senior debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has redeemed a further 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) of senior debt, it said on Wednesday, bring to 85 percent the total of its 30.2 billion euros of senior bonds it has paid back to date.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), which earlier this month raised its lifetime profit forecast to 2.3 billion euros, said it remained on course to redeem all of its senior debt by 2018.

NAMA became one of the world's largest property groups in 2009 when it paid 31.8 billion euros to rid local banks of 74 billion worth of risky property loans. It has taken advantage of a surge in demand for Irish real estate to run its book down. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by John Stonestreet)

