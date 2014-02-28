FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's NAMA to redeem 3 bln euros in senior bonds
February 28, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Ireland's NAMA to redeem 3 bln euros in senior bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the country’s state-run “bad bank”, will redeem 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in senior bonds within the next two weeks, it said on Friday.

NAMA is one of the world’s largest property groups and purged Irish banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros following a property crash that pushed the country into a bailout three years ago.

The agency said it expects to redeem about another 3 billion euros in senior bonds before the ened of 2014 and would make a first coupon payment, of 84 million euros, on its subordinated debt.

With Ireland having left its bailout and the economy and housing markets starting to recover, NAMA will now offer a packaged portfolio for sale each quarter with a minimum value of 250 million euros to sustain momentum in the Irish market.

“NAMA hopes to be in a position whereby close to 50 percent of its senior debt of 30.2 billion euros will be redeemed by year-end. This includes the 7.5 billion euros which had been redeemed by the end of 2013,” it said in a statement.

