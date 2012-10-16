Ireland's NAMA says bad-debt levels stable

DUBLIN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bad-loan levels at Ireland’s state-run National Asset Management Agency were stable in the three months to June as the country’s so-called “bad bank” reduced its liabilities by 100 million euros ($130 million).

The agency, created in 2009 to purge Irish banks of nearly 75 billion euros of risky property-related loans, has cut its indebtedness by more than 3.6 billion euro since its inception.

Nineteen percent of its loans are performing, the same level it reported three months earlier, it said in a statement.