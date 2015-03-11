FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's NAMA redeems one billion euros more of senior debt
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's NAMA redeems one billion euros more of senior debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank” has redeemed another billion euros of senior debt, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to repay 80 percent of its 30.2 billion euros ($32 billion) of senior bonds by the end of next year.

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) has now redeemed 17.6 billion euros or 58 percent of the debt issued in 2010 and 2011 when it purged Irish banks of 74 billion worth of troubled, property-related loans. ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.