Ireland's NAMA sells loans for 1.85 bln euros in biggest deal yet
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Ireland's NAMA sells loans for 1.85 bln euros in biggest deal yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ireland’s state-run “bad bank” completed its biggest sale to date on Tuesday when it sold a loan portfolio to a joint venture of Hammerson Plc and Allianz Real Estate Germany GMBH for 1.85 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of the world’s largest property groups, was set up in 2009 following Ireland’s financial crash and paid a total of 32 billion euros to purge local banks of risky loans worth 74 billion euros.

The so-called “Project Jewel” portfolio, which relates to loans secured on real estate assets which include Ireland’s largest retail shopping centre, Dundrum Town Centre, had a par value of approximately 2.6 billion euros, NAMA said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8872 euros Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Holmes

