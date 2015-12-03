FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's NAMA says profit may top 2 bln euros
December 3, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Ireland's NAMA says profit may top 2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) may make a profit of more than 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) by the time it winds down, up from an earlier forecast of 1.75 billion euros, the chairman of the state-run “bad bank” said on Thursday.

“Other than saying that you could speculate it could be over 2 billion (euros), we’re not going to be any more precise,” Frank Daly told a news conference.

$1 = 0.9486 euros Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens

