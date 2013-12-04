FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's NAMA meets redemption target ahead of bailout exit
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland's NAMA meets redemption target ahead of bailout exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) said it has redeemed a further 500 million euros of senior debt to hit an end-year redemption target of 7.5 billion euros demanded under the country’s EU/IMF bailout.

NAMA, the country’s so-called bad bank, is one of the world’s largest property groups having purged local banks of 74 billion euros of risky loans following a property crash that pushed Ireland into a bailout three years ago.

“Today’s milestone marks an important step on the way towards reducing the taxpayer’s contingent liability which initially stood at over 30 billion euros. We now look forward to the next major challenge to redeem another 7.5 billion by 2016,” Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh said in a statement on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.