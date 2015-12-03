FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's NAMA to sell two 3 bln euro loan porfolios next year
December 3, 2015

Ireland's NAMA to sell two 3 bln euro loan porfolios next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) plans to put two loan portfolios with a par value of 3 billion euros each up for sale in 2016, the chief executive of the state-run “bad bank” said on Thursday.

Brendan McDonagh said that alongside other smaller portolios, NAMA would look to sell one portolio per quarter next year.

McDonagh also said expectations that NAMA may ultimately make a profit of more than 2 billion euros were based on forecasts of house price growth in Ireland of 2-3 percent per year over the next five years and office space prices of at least current levels of around 50 euros per square foot. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
