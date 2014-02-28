FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's bad bank more optimistic of making a profit
February 28, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Ireland's bad bank more optimistic of making a profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the country’s state-run “bad bank”, is more optimistic of making a profit over its lifespan now the economy and housing market are recovering, its chairman said on Friday.

“We’re saying today that we’re much more optimistic about a surplus, after that we will make a profit,” Frank Daly told reporters.

“Absolutely no doubt about paying our senior debt, I think the fact that we are paying a coupon is a very strong indicator that we will repay the sub debt.”

