Irish PM expects deal with ECB on promissory notes by end-March
January 16, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Irish PM expects deal with ECB on promissory notes by end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, France, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ireland expects to reach a deal with the European Central Bank on reducing the burden of servicing some 31 billion euros ($41 billion) worth of promissory notes by March, so that Dublin can avoid another large interest payment due then, its prime minister said.

“Promissory notes will be negotiated with the ECB. I am confident that we will have a conclusion and a deal on that before the payment date of the end of March,” Enda Kenny told a news conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

