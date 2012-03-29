FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish Fin Min to give bank promissory note update at 1500 GMT
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

Irish Fin Min to give bank promissory note update at 1500 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister will update parliament at 1500 GMT on Thursday on its talks with the European Central Bank to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment to one of its failed banks, a spokesman for the minister said.

Ireland has proposed meeting the end-March annual payment of 3.1 billion euros to the former Anglo Irish Bank by issuing a long-term bond, which sources say will have a duration of 13 years.

The country’s central bank governor said on Tuesday that it was likely a deal would be struck ahead of talks on the wider refinancing of future promissory note payments that will take months to complete.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.