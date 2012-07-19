FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish bank deal would smooth bond market return -NTMA
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2012 / 10:18 AM / 5 years ago

Irish bank deal would smooth bond market return -NTMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Significantly improving the terms of Ireland’s bank rescue would greatly enhance the country’s prospects of returning to long-term bond markets, the head of its debt agency said on Thursday.

John Corrigan, who previously said any deal would be a bonus but not essential for stabilising Ireland’s debt position, also said the agency planned to diversify its sources of funding with its first sovereign issuance of annuity bonds to Irish-based pension funds and inflation-linked bonds.

“A significant deal on bank debt would, of course, greatly enhance the prospects of returning to the markets in a timely and sustainable manner,” Corrigan said in a statement.

A resolution of the wider euro zone sovereign debt and banking issues were critical to any full market return, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.