Ireland's Kenny weighs up early election as recovery gains pace

* Irish PM could call snap election after budget tax cuts

* 2016 vote could give more time for recovery to spread

* Analysts say next opinion poll could be decisive

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny must shortly decide whether to call an early election and capitalise on increasingly positive economic news or wait until early next year when voters might more firmly feel the recovery in their pockets.

Kenny has until March to set a date and has always said he will wait until the new year. But with opinion polls putting his Fine Gael party and coalition partners Labour within striking distance of re-election, party colleagues and strategists say a November ballot is being considered.

That would mean centre-right led governments in Ireland, Spain and Portugal going to the polls within weeks of each other in a test of whether a second term can be secured after signing up to unpopular economic reforms and spending cuts.

Those in favour say the government should cut and run after the Oct. 13 budget when it plans to bring down personal taxes and increase spending, rather than risk unforeseen events taking voters’ attention away from the economy in the new year.

“The government wants the agenda to be on the economy and there’s no better time to do that than at budget time,” said Brendan Griffin, a backbench member of Kenny’s Fine Gael party who would like an early election.

“I’d understand the reasons for waiting until the springtime too. There are people for and against - I’d say it’s 50/50.”

SPRING OR AUTUMN?

Those against point to the widespread feeling that while the economy is set to grow faster than any other in Europe for the second year in row at around 6 percent, the benefits are only slowly filtering down, particularly in hard-hit rural areas.

They feel there are votes to be won when tax cuts, public sector wage rises and a hike in the minimum wage are implemented in January, and following a promised doubling of the Christmas bonus payment given to pensioners and the more than 9 percent of people still unemployed.

“We should go in the spring, it’s about continuing the work we’re doing, ensuring the budget we put in place works to benefit people and showing we’ve the capacity to govern for a full term,” said Jerry Buttimer, a Fine Gael Member of Parliament from the southern county of Cork.

Support for the governing parties returned to the highest level in more than a year in the influential Red C/Sunday Business Post poll two weeks ago, putting them within a dozen seats of the 80 needed to secure a parliamentary majority.

Support was up only marginally last week in another closely watched poll, the Irish Times/ MRBI survey, and not enough to either embolden Kenny or kill off the idea of a snap election.

The closest rival, the fellow centre-right Fianna Fail party, also appears to have stalled at around 20 percent while left-wing challenger Sinn Fein has begun to fall below that level as it grapples with a political crisis in Northern Ireland.

Analysts say the next major opinion poll, expected ahead of the budget, could be decisive.

“I‘m still leaning towards February, primarily from the point of view of ‘economic voting’ but if you get a second opinion poll that sustains the Labour and Fine Gael gains, that would make a November election far more likely,” said Theresa Reidy, a politics lecturer at University College Cork.

“The next poll is really crucial.”