Ireland's governing Fine Gael elects Leo Varadkar as new leader

DUBLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Ireland's governing party Fine Gael elected Leo Varadkar as its new leader on Friday, choosing the gay, 38-year-old son of an Indian immigrant to succeed Enda Kenny, 66, as prime minister in a striking generational and social change.

Varadkar overcame ministerial colleague Simon Coveney as expected, winning an overwhelming majority of support among the centre-right party's lawmakers.

Varadkar is expected to be voted in as prime minister when parliament next sits on June 13 and become the once-staunchly Catholic country's first openly gay premier and the youngest person ever to hold the office. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)